Can we expect Kentucky to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Kentucky's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

+1600 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-0 6 6 25

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky's best wins

On December 16, Kentucky registered its signature win of the season, an 87-83 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25. Rob Dillingham, as the top scorer in the victory over North Carolina, compiled 17 points, while D.J. Wagner was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

95-73 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 29/RPI) on November 28

87-85 on the road over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on January 6

96-88 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 108/RPI) on November 20

81-61 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 10

118-82 at home over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Kentucky has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Kentucky has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Kentucky is playing the 65th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 16 games left against teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to UK's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kentucky games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.