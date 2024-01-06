For bracketology analysis on Kentucky and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-1 NR NR 83

Kentucky's best wins

On January 4, Kentucky registered its best win of the season, a 73-63 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are a top 50 team (No. 39), according to the RPI. In the win over Arkansas, Ajae Petty recorded a team-leading 22 points. Brooklynn Miles chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

87-80 at home over Lipscomb (No. 102/RPI) on December 21

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 120/RPI) on November 7

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 150/RPI) on November 30

72-59 at home over Samford (No. 219/RPI) on December 31

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 223/RPI) on November 11

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Kentucky is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.

Schedule insights

Kentucky faces the 25th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wildcats have 14 games left versus teams over .500. They have none against teams with worse records.

Kentucky has 14 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

