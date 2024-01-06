Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Male High School vs. Hopkinsville High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is an intriguing high school clash -- Hopkinsville High School vs. Male High School -- in Hopkinsville, KY on Saturday, January 6, tipping off at 6:00 PM CT.
Louisville Male vs. Hopkinsville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Christian County Games Today
Lyon County High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Atherton High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
