Saturday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) taking on the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-68 win, heavily favoring Pittsburgh.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 78, Louisville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-10.7)

Pittsburgh (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Louisville has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Pittsburgh is 7-7-0. The Cardinals are 8-4-0 and the Panthers are 9-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. Louisville is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests, while Pittsburgh has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Other ACC Predictions

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 72.9 points per game to rank 229th in college basketball while allowing 75.5 per contest to rank 284th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential overall.

Louisville prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is grabbing 37.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per contest.

Louisville hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball) at a 28.4% rate (335th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals average 91.5 points per 100 possessions (261st in college basketball), while allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions (295th in college basketball).

Louisville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (274th in college basketball play).

