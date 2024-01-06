The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: Univision
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
  • This season, Louisville has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 33rd.
  • The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65.1 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.1 points, Louisville is 4-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).
  • The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than away (81.1) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisville made more 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky L 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia L 77-53 John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center
1/10/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/13/2024 NC State - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.