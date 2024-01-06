Can we expect Michael McCarron scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

McCarron has scored in five of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

McCarron has no points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

