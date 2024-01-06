For bracketology analysis around Morehead State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-4 3-0 NR NR 95

Morehead State's best wins

Against the Austin Peay Governors on November 29, Morehead State picked up its best win of the season, which was a 61-50 road victory. Riley Minix, in that signature win, dropped a team-leading 25 points with 11 rebounds and four assists. Drew Thelwell also played a part with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

87-80 at home over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on December 3

74-66 at home over Mercer (No. 227/RPI) on November 14

86-77 on the road over North Alabama (No. 262/RPI) on December 10

64-51 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on November 20

78-68 at home over Tennessee State (No. 289/RPI) on January 6

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Morehead State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Eagles have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Morehead State gets the 195th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Morehead St's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

