The Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) will visit the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score 6.9 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Eagles give up (63.8).
  • Tennessee State is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Morehead State's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 56.9 points.
  • The Eagles score just 2.5 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Tigers allow (68.0).
  • When Morehead State scores more than 68.0 points, it is 3-1.
  • When Tennessee State allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 2-3.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 40.1% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Tigers concede.

Morehead State Leaders

  • Katie Novik: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Veronica Charles: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
  • Blessing King: 6.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.6 FG%
  • Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)

Morehead State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Davis & Elkins W 83-28 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/31/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 64-61 Show Me Center
1/4/2024 Tennessee Tech L 79-56 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/11/2024 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
1/13/2024 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

