How to Watch Murray State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) welcome in the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, two percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Purple Aces have averaged.
- This season, Murray State has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Racers are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces sit at 268th.
- The Racers' 72.5 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Purple Aces give up to opponents.
- Murray State is 5-3 when it scores more than 72.1 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Murray State is putting up 76.1 points per game, 9.1 more than it is averaging on the road (67).
- In 2023-24 the Racers are allowing 2.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than away (73.5).
- Murray State knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (35.4%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|L 92-65
|CFSB Center
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 75-54
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|UIC
|W 85-73
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/14/2024
|Northern Iowa
|-
|CFSB Center
