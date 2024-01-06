MVC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears versus the Bradley Braves is one of four games on Saturday's college basketball slate that features a MVC team in action.
MVC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Murray State Racers at Evansville Purple Aces
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Missouri State Bears at Bradley Braves
|4:00 PM ET
|NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Illinois Salukis at Illinois State Redbirds
|7:00 PM ET
|Marquee Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Valparaiso Beacons at UIC Flames
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
