In one of the four exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Today's NBA Games

The Washington Wizards play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and MSG

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 6-28

6-28 NY Record: 20-15

20-15 WAS Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 126.2 Opp. PPG (30th)

115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 126.2 Opp. PPG (30th) NY Stats: 115.6 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.2 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (23.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -8.5

NY -8.5 NY Odds to Win: -350

-350 WAS Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 238.5 points

The Indiana Pacers play host to the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hit the road the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Records and Stats

IND Record: 20-14

20-14 BOS Record: 27-7

27-7 IND Stats: 127.6 PPG (first in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th)

127.6 PPG (first in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th) BOS Stats: 121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.8 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (24.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.8 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -5.5

BOS -5.5 BOS Odds to Win: -190

-190 IND Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 246.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Utah Jazz

The Jazz look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 23-11

23-11 UTA Record: 16-20

16-20 PHI Stats: 119.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

119.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (fifth) UTA Stats: 114.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (34.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.0 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -12.5

PHI -12.5 PHI Odds to Win: -700

-700 UTA Odds to Win: +500

+500 Total: 237.5 points

The Houston Rockets face the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to face the Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 17-16

17-16 MIL Record: 25-10

25-10 HOU Stats: 112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (second)

112.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (second) MIL Stats: 124.8 PPG (second in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Alperen Sengun (21.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.1 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -5.5

MIL -5.5 MIL Odds to Win: -210

-210 HOU Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 238.5 points

