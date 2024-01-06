On Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers (20-14) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Boston Celtics (27-7), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +361 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 121 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 110.4 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +110 scoring differential overall. They put up 127.6 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 124.4 per contest (29th in league).

These teams score 248.6 points per game between them, 1.1 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 234.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 18 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

Indiana has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +5000 - Celtics +325 +130 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.