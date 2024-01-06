How to Watch the Pacers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (20-14) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
|Celtics vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pacers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers have shot at a 51.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Indiana is 19-10 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
- The Pacers put up an average of 127.6 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 110.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 20-8.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Pacers are averaging more points at home (129.6 per game) than away (125.3). And they are conceding less at home (121) than away (128.1).
- Indiana is conceding fewer points at home (121 per game) than on the road (128.1).
- At home the Pacers are collecting 31.9 assists per game, 1.5 more than on the road (30.4).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Jackson
|Questionable
|Finger
|Bruce Brown
|Out
|Knee
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
|Aaron Nesmith
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.