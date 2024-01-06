Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Haliburton's 24.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 4.1 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Haliburton averages 12.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Saturday over/under.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Myles Turner has racked up 17.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, which equals Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 7.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Bennedict Mathurin Props

PTS 14.5 (Over: -111)

Bennedict Mathurin's 14.3-point scoring average is 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 27.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 1.4 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Tatum has made 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Jaylen Brown is scoring 22.4 points per game this season, 0.1 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Brown's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

