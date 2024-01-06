Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.1 goals per game (122 in total), 21st in the league.

With 120 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 39 19 24 43 44 29 61.5% Ryan O'Reilly 39 15 18 33 14 36 52.4% Roman Josi 39 8 23 31 28 10 - Gustav Nyquist 39 9 21 30 20 10 47.1% Colton Sissons 39 12 9 21 11 16 50.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 14th in goals against, allowing 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Stars' 133 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players