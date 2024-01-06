How to Watch the Predators vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see the Stars look to knock off the the Predators on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Predators vs Stars Additional Info
Predators vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators give up 3.1 goals per game (122 in total), 21st in the league.
- With 120 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|39
|19
|24
|43
|44
|29
|61.5%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|39
|15
|18
|33
|14
|36
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|39
|8
|23
|31
|28
|10
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|39
|9
|21
|30
|20
|10
|47.1%
|Colton Sissons
|39
|12
|9
|21
|11
|16
|50.7%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 14th in goals against, allowing 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Stars' 133 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|37
|12
|25
|37
|25
|23
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|37
|15
|20
|35
|27
|13
|50.5%
|Matt Duchene
|36
|11
|23
|34
|21
|18
|56.7%
|Roope Hintz
|35
|15
|18
|33
|13
|8
|53.6%
|Mason Marchment
|37
|13
|16
|29
|23
|26
|50%
