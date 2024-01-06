Predators vs. Stars January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Robertson and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-175)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSW,BSSO
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg has totaled 19 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 24 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.8 shots per game and shooting 12.7%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 43 total points (1.1 per game).
- Ryan O'Reilly's 33 points this season, including 15 goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.
- This season, Roman Josi has eight goals and 23 assists for Dallas.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 257 total saves, while giving up 28 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 18:13 per game.
- Joe Pavelski has chipped in with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists).
- Matt Duchene's 34 points this season are via 11 goals and 23 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (11-3-3) has a 3.1 goals against average and an .897% save percentage (47th in league).
Predators vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|4th
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|17th
|15th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|16th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|30.5
|17th
|15th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|17th
|12th
|22.43%
|Power Play %
|21.48%
|14th
|4th
|84.87%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.34%
|24th
