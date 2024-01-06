The Boston Celtics (27-7) hit the road to clash with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (20-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 6. The tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 1480.3 1420.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.3 44.4 Fantasy Rank 14 7

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton averages 24.3 points, 4.1 boards and 12.8 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).

The Pacers put up 127.6 points per game (first in league) while allowing 124.4 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It records 40.4 rebounds per game, 29th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.8.

The Pacers make 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 4.1 more than their opponents.

Indiana forces 13.4 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 12.9 (12th in NBA).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.1 points, 4.5 assists and 8.5 boards per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

The Celtics average 121 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 110.4 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +361 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Boston wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It is recording 47.6 rebounds per game (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.3 per outing.

The Celtics make 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.2 more than their opponents (13.9). They are shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.4%.

Boston forces 11.7 turnovers per game (28th in the league) while committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA action).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 5.7 9.2 Usage Percentage 26.4% 30.0% True Shooting Pct 63.8% 60.4% Total Rebound Pct 7.0% 12.5% Assist Pct 51.4% 19.4%

