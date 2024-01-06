Western Kentucky vs. Liberty: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will welcome in the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup.
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-3.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-3.5)
|144.5
|-156
|+130
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky is 6-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Liberty has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Flames' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
