The Liberty Flames (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Brandon Newman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrone Marshall: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rodney Howard: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Zach Cleveland: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Kyle Rode: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank 75th 79.9 Points Scored 79.2 87th 230th 72.8 Points Allowed 59.5 8th 24th 41.8 Rebounds 37.7 130th 102nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 10.8 7th 232nd 12.8 Assists 17.5 26th 258th 12.7 Turnovers 8.6 9th

