The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will visit the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers average only 2.4 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Flames give up to opponents (70.5).

Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The 62.4 points per game the Flames put up are the same as the Hilltoppers give up.

When Liberty totals more than 62.9 points, it is 5-4.

When Western Kentucky allows fewer than 62.4 points, it is 7-0.

The Flames shoot 40.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Hilltoppers allow defensively.

The Hilltoppers' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.4 higher than the Flames have conceded.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76) Alexis Mead: 10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

