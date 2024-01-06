Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Williamsburg High School vs. Barbourville High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET, Williamsburg High School plays away from home against Barbourville High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamsburg vs. Barbourville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Barbourville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.