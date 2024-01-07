Cleveland (11-5) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 37 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Bengals take on the Browns. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Bengals vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have been winning five times, have been losing seven times, and have been tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Browns have been winning five times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Bengals have won the second quarter seven times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 8.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times in 16 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this year, the Browns have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up four times.

4th Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Browns have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Bengals vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have been leading after the first half in six games, have been behind after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

The Browns have led nine times, have been losing six times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 10.6 points on average in the second half.

In 16 games this season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored nine times, and tied one time.

