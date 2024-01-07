Star running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Paycor Stadium.

Looking to make player prop wagers? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Bengals and the Browns will have player props available for this game.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +420

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Pierre Strong Jr. Touchdown Odds

Strong Odds to Score First TD: +1200

Strong Odds to Score Anytime TD: +600

