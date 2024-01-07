Entering their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Paycor Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report.

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV Info: CBS

The Bengals enter this matchup following a 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last game.

Their last time out, the Browns deefated the New York Jets 37-20.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Mixon RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trenton Irwin WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ja'Marr Chase WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Shoulder Questionable Jalen Davis CB Groin Questionable Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Doubtful Jake Browning QB Foot Full Participation In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Knee Questionable Elijah Moore WR Concussion Questionable Dustin Hopkins K Hamstring Out Ethan Pocic C Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Corey Bojorquez P Quad Questionable Duron Harmon S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Questionable Mike Ford CB Calf Out Myles Garrett DE Shoulder Out Shelby Harris DT Back Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Out Greg Newsome II CB Knee Out Amari Cooper WR Rest Out Joel Bitonio OG Oblique Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals have the 22nd-ranked offense this year (318.4 yards per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 382.8 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals rank 20th in scoring offense (20.9 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (23.1 points allowed per game) this year.

The Bengals sport the 11th-ranked passing offense this year (234.4 passing yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 255.2 passing yards allowed per game.

While Cincinnati's run defense ranks 26th with 127.6 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking worst (84 rushing yards per game).

With 24 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (third in NFL), the Bengals' +9 turnover margin is the fourth-best in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-7)

Bengals (-7) Moneyline: Bengals (-350), Browns (+275)

Bengals (-350), Browns (+275) Total: 37 points

