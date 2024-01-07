The Cleveland Browns (11-5) take a four-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

The Bengals rack up just 0.2 more points per game (20.9) than the Browns allow (20.7).

The Bengals rack up 51.8 more yards per game (318.4) than the Browns give up per outing (266.6).

This season, Cincinnati runs for 16.6 fewer yards per game (84) than Cleveland allows per contest (100.6).

The Bengals have 15 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 27 takeaways.

Bengals Home Performance

In home games, the Bengals score 22.8 points per game and concede 19.8. That's more than they score overall (20.9), but less than they allow (23.1).

The Bengals' average yards gained (320.9) and allowed (383.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 318.4 and 382.8, respectively.

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (256.5) and allowed (266.9) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 234.4 and 255.2, respectively.

At home, the Bengals accumulate 64.4 rushing yards per game and give up 116.8. That's less than they gain (84) and allow (127.6) overall.

At home, the Bengals convert 40.6% of third downs and allow 41.2% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (38.3%), and less than they allow (42.1%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 Minnesota W 27-24 NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh L 34-11 NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City L 25-17 CBS 1/7/2024 Cleveland - CBS

