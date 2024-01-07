Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 245.3 per game.

Okonkwo has amassed 492 receiving yards (30.8 per game) and one receiving TD, hauling in 52 balls on 73 targets.

Okonkwo vs. the Jaguars

Okonkwo vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 245.3 passing yards the Jaguars allow per contest makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jaguars have the No. 24 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 25 this season (1.6 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In nine of 16 games this season, Okonkwo has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Okonkwo has been targeted on 73 of his team's 467 passing attempts this season (15.6% target share).

He has 492 receiving yards on 73 targets to rank 97th in NFL play with 6.7 yards per target.

Okonkwo, in 16 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (3.8%).

With six red zone targets, Okonkwo has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

