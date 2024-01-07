Find out how every CUSA team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 26-4

10-4 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: L 68-59 vs Grand Canyon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

10-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 68-66 vs Liberty

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-9 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 66-62 vs Sam Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Liberty

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-11 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 68-66 vs Western Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Florida International

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

10-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: W 75-50 vs Jacksonville State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. New Mexico State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-8 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: L 81-72 vs UTEP

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. UTEP

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-18

6-8 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 81-72 vs New Mexico State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-8 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: L 75-50 vs Florida International

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Sam Houston

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-8 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: L 66-62 vs Louisiana Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game