Who is the team to beat at the top of the Horizon this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

1. Green Bay

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

12-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 75-63 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. Cleveland State

Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

13-3 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 79-37 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Opponent: Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-6 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 60-56 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: Oakland

Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Wright State

Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-7 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: L 75-63 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-12

11-5 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 60-56 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cleveland State

@ Cleveland State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. Milwaukee

Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 15-14

8-9 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 75-67 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Oakland

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-17

6-7 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: W 64-58 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne

@ Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. Robert Morris

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-21

6-9 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: L 64-58 vs Oakland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Milwaukee

@ Milwaukee Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Youngstown State

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 8-21

6-10 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: L 79-37 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Green Bay

@ Green Bay Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. IUPUI

Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-11 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: W 81-76 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 2-26

2-12 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 75-67 vs Milwaukee

Next Game