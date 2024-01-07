Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 18?
When Joe Mixon suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 18 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mixon's team-high 923 rushing yards (57.7 per game) have come on 243 carries, with eight touchdowns.
- Mixon also has 370 receiving yards (23.1 per game) on 51 catches, with two TDs.
- Mixon has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in seven games in all.
- In two of 16 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.
Joe Mixon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|14
|37
|1
|5
|31
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|11
|46
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|16
|69
|0
|5
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|8
|16
|0
|2
|44
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|19
|68
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|21
|79
|1
|3
|46
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|10
|47
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|11
|43
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|21
|65
|0
|4
|22
|1
