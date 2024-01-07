Sunday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) and the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-66 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Wildcats claimed a 73-63 win over Arkansas.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Kentucky 66

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On January 4, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 73-63 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kentucky is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

73-63 at home over Arkansas (No. 64) on January 4

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 89) on November 30

87-80 at home over Lipscomb (No. 159) on December 21

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 171) on November 7

72-59 at home over Samford (No. 215) on December 31

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53) Eniya Russell: 8.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Saniah Tyler: 9.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (28-for-87)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 66.5 points per game, 178th in college basketball, while giving up 69.1 per outing, 281st in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential.

The Wildcats are putting up 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (66.5).

