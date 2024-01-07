Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (8-5) and the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-66 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 7.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Wildcats claimed a 73-63 win over Arkansas.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 77, Kentucky 66
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- On January 4, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 73-63 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kentucky is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-63 at home over Arkansas (No. 64) on January 4
- 83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 89) on November 30
- 87-80 at home over Lipscomb (No. 159) on December 21
- 74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 171) on November 7
- 72-59 at home over Samford (No. 215) on December 31
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)
- Eniya Russell: 8.5 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Brooklynn Miles: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)
- Saniah Tyler: 9.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (28-for-87)
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 66.5 points per game, 178th in college basketball, while giving up 69.1 per outing, 281st in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential.
- The Wildcats are putting up 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (66.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.