The Tennessee Titans (5-11) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Titans Insights

The Titans put up 4.1 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Jaguars allow (21.4).

The Titans rack up 286.6 yards per game, 57.2 fewer yards than the 343.8 the Jaguars give up.

Tennessee rushes for 104.4 yards per game, 5.8 more yards than the 98.6 Jacksonville allows.

This season the Titans have 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (26).

Titans Home Performance

The Titans score 22 points per game at home (4.7 more than overall) and allow 19.3 at home (2.4 fewer than overall).

At home, the Titans accumulate more yards (310.6 per game) than they do overall (286.6). They also concede fewer yards at home (310.1) than they do overall (333.4).

Tennessee picks up fewer passing yards at home (176 per game) than it does overall (182.2), but it also givse up fewer at home (214 per game) than overall (224.1).

The Titans pick up more rushing yards at home (134.6 per game) than they do overall (104.4), and allow fewer at home (96.1 per game) than overall (109.3).

The Titans convert 37.1% of third downs at home (4.8% more than overall), and concede on 32.1% of third downs at home (5.2% less than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Houston L 19-16 CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle L 20-17 CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston L 26-3 FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - CBS

