The Boston Celtics (28-7) square off against the Indiana Pacers (20-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Pacers 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3.5)

Celtics (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.6)

Celtics (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.7

The Pacers (20-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.3% of the time, 2.8% more often than the Celtics (19-16-0) this year.

Boston (17-15) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (53.1%) than Indiana (7-7) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents are more successful (68.6% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (54.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 26-7, a better tally than the Pacers have put up (10-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers are the best squad in the NBA in points scored (126.8 per game) but second-worst in points conceded (124.2).

On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (40.4 per game). It is 13th in rebounds allowed (43.1 per game).

With 31 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is 12th in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game). It is 12th in forcing them (13.5 per game).

In 2023-24 the Pacers are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.6 per game), and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.