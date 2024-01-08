Hopkins County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hopkins County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- Conference: District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
