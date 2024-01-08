Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Moore Traditional High School vs. Male High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, January 8 at 6:00 PM ET, Male High School will host Moore Traditional High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
MTHS vs. Louisville Male Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Pleasure Ridge Park High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seneca High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beth Haven Christian School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.