Nelson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Nelson County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caverna High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.