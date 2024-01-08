The Indiana Pacers' (20-15) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Monday, January 8 matchup with the Boston Celtics (28-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Celtics will look for another victory over the Pacers after a 118-101 win on Saturday. Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics in the win with 38 points, while Bennedict Mathurin put up 20 in the losing effort for the Pacers.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bruce Brown PG Questionable Knee 12.0 4.6 2.9 Andrew Nembhard SG Questionable Back 7.7 1.9 4.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Al Horford: Out (Nir - Rest)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.