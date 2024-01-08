The Indiana Pacers (20-15) face the Boston Celtics (28-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 8, 2024.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Indiana has a 19-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Pacers score 16.7 more points per game (126.8) than the Celtics allow (110.1).

When it scores more than 110.1 points, Indiana is 20-8.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up more points per game at home (128.1) than on the road (125.3), and also concede fewer points at home (120.8) than on the road (128.1).

This year the Pacers are averaging more assists at home (31.5 per game) than away (30.4).

Pacers Injuries