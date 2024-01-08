Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Indiana Pacers matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Haliburton is averaging 24.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.6 more than Monday's prop total.

He has pulled down 4.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton averages 12.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Monday.

Haliburton averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Myles Turner has scored 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (7.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Turner has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Monday's over/under for Tatum is 30.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 27.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Monday's assist over/under.

Tatum has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.