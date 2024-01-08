Todd County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Todd County, Kentucky is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Todd County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cumberland County High School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
