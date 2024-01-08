On Monday, the NBA schedule will include Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (20-15) hosting Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (28-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the matchup beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jaylen Brown Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Jaylen Brown Total Fantasy Pts 1521.0 1149.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.1 34.8 Fantasy Rank 42 7

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jaylen Brown Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton averages 24.1 points, 4.2 boards and 12.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 126.8 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 124.2 per contest (29th in league).

The 40.4 rebounds per game Indiana accumulates rank 29th in the NBA, 2.7 fewer than the 43.1 its opponents record.

The Pacers make 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 38.1% from deep (fourth-best in NBA). They are making 3.7 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.9 per game at 37.7%.

Indiana has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (12th in league).

Jaylen Brown & the Celtics

Brown's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 3.6 assists and 5.0 boards per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Celtics' +378 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.9 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 110.1 per outing (third in the league).

Boston is first in the league at 47.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 43.2 its opponents average.

The Celtics hit 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.4% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.7 per game their opponents make at a 35.8% rate.

Boston and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Celts commit 12.6 per game (10th in the league) and force 11.6 (28th in NBA action).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jaylen Brown Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Jaylen Brown Plus/Minus Per Game 5.1 7.8 Usage Percentage 26.5% 28.7% True Shooting Pct 63.1% 56.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.1% 7.9% Assist Pct 50.7% 16.8%

