Tuesday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 3-1 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seton Hall, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on January 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 75, Georgetown 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-6.0)

Seton Hall (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Georgetown has a 5-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to Seton Hall, who is 6-8-1 ATS. Both the Hoyas and the Pirates are 6-9-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Over the last 10 games, Georgetown is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Seton Hall has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 72.4 points per game (246th in college basketball) and giving up 72.1 (203rd in college basketball).

Georgetown is 189th in the nation at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 34.9 its opponents average.

Georgetown hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (101st in college basketball) while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (98th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 29.7%.

The Hoyas rank 242nd in college basketball by averaging 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 222nd in college basketball, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

Georgetown has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (264th in college basketball play), 1.4 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (252nd in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (221st in college basketball) and give up 68.6 per outing (119th in college basketball).

Seton Hall pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

Seton Hall makes 2.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.3 (339th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1.

Seton Hall and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pirates commit 12.2 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (162nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.