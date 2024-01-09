Tuesday's game that pits the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) against the Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at Rupp Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-72 in favor of Kentucky, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-12.4)

Kentucky (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Kentucky has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Missouri is 5-8-0. The Wildcats are 10-3-0 and the Tigers are 4-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while Missouri has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 74.3 per contest to rank 260th in college basketball) and have a +214 scoring differential overall.

The 38.4 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 97th in the country, and are 1.4 more than the 37 its opponents pull down per contest.

Kentucky hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) at a 40.6% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per game its opponents make at a 31% rate.

The Wildcats score 107.9 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while allowing 88.3 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 9.1 (19th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

