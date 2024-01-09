Kentucky vs. Missouri: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Rupp Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup.
Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-13.5)
|162.5
|-1100
|+660
Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kentucky has covered nine times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 13 times this season.
- Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1600
- Bookmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1400 at the start of the season to +1600. Among all teams in the country, that is the 54th-biggest change.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.
