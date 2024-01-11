Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11, 0-0 ASUN) playing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Cozart: 15.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK
  • Leland Walker: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • John Ukomadu: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tucker Anderson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Johannes Kirispuu: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank
296th 69.4 Points Scored 84.7 23rd
302nd 76.5 Points Allowed 79.8 341st
232nd 35.5 Rebounds 44.5 6th
124th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 14.3 6th
143rd 7.9 3pt Made 8.4 100th
189th 13.4 Assists 16.3 49th
286th 13.1 Turnovers 13 279th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.