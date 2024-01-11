Thursday's OVC slate includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Drew Thelwell: 11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison

Eastern Illinois Rank Eastern Illinois AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank
274th 70.8 Points Scored 78.0 111th
49th 64.8 Points Allowed 63.4 28th
135th 37.6 Rebounds 44.2 8th
94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 13.0 11th
331st 5.4 3pt Made 9.8 24th
121st 14.5 Assists 16.2 55th
153rd 11.5 Turnovers 12.4 238th

