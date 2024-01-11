Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|274th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|78.0
|111th
|49th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|63.4
|28th
|135th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|44.2
|8th
|94th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|13.0
|11th
|331st
|5.4
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|121st
|14.5
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.4
|238th
