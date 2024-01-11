Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) meeting the Morehead State Eagles (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Morehead State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.