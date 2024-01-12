On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (16-14) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 49.9% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per game (third in league).

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pacers are getting 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Obi Toppin this season.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 27.9 points, 3 boards and 11.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Clint Capela puts up 12 points, 1.2 assists and 10.5 boards per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Saddiq Bey puts up 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Pacers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Pacers 121.9 Points Avg. 126.1 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 46.9% Field Goal % 50.6% 37.1% Three Point % 38.5%

