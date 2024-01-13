The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) meet a fellow ASUN team, the North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Game Information

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.7 BLK Leland Walker: 14.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Michael Moreno: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK John Ukomadu: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Fulcher: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank 115th 77.8 Points Scored 82.2 45th 266th 74.4 Points Allowed 79.8 341st 168th 36.9 Rebounds 43 13th 231st 8.5 Off. Rebounds 13.6 6th 153rd 7.8 3pt Made 8.1 127th 245th 12.7 Assists 15.7 69th 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 12.9 279th

