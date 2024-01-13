Saturday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) meeting the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 258th 71.9 Points Scored 78 112th 126th 68.7 Points Allowed 63.4 26th 252nd 34.9 Rebounds 44.2 7th 187th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 13 11th 220th 7.2 3pt Made 9.8 25th 298th 11.9 Assists 16.2 54th 38th 9.6 Turnovers 12.4 237th

