The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) face a fellow MVC squad, the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at CFSB Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Ellington: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Rob Perry: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Brian Moore Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tytan Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bowen Born: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacob Hutson: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Campbell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 263rd 71.5 Points Scored 77.8 115th 211th 72.2 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd 289th 34.0 Rebounds 34.7 257th 198th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.8 334th 208th 7.3 3pt Made 8.9 63rd 257th 12.5 Assists 14.5 114th 12th 8.9 Turnovers 10.7 86th

