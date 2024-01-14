Murray State vs. Northern Iowa January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) face a fellow MVC squad, the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at CFSB Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Murray State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bowen Born: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|263rd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|77.8
|115th
|211th
|72.2
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|253rd
|289th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|34.7
|257th
|198th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|334th
|208th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.9
|63rd
|257th
|12.5
|Assists
|14.5
|114th
|12th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|86th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.